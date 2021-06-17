Priyanka Chopra, Adut Akech And More To Lead Victoria's Secret's Next Chapter

Victoria’s Secret is a very well-known lingerie brand that has now set foot in a new direction. Recently, the brand announced a new initiative called The VS Collective, on its social media handles. It will be led by very significant female personalities of the world, hailing from different professional backgrounds and interests, such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Megan Rapinoe, Valentina Sampaio and more.

Victoria's Secret announces a new collaboration 'The VS Collective'

On June 17, 2021, the official brand page of Victoria’s Secret made an announcement of its partnership with some of the world’s very influential women. “We are proud to announce an exciting new partnership platform, #TheVSCollective, designed to shape the future of Victoria’s Secret,” read the caption of the post. Further, they added that the brand will be collaborating with Adut Akech, Amanda De Cadenet, Eileen Gu, Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Valentina Sampaio, for the same.

Founding members include Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others

Journalism, skiing, acting, soccer, modeling, are some of the diverse professional backgrounds that these individuals, the ‘founding members’ of The VS Collective, come from. LGBTQIA+ activism, entrepreneurship, body advocacy, pay equity crusading, youth and women’s sports advocacy, equality advocacy, and mental wellness support amount to the many other things that the members are passionate about and known for doing, as well. “These extraordinary partners, with their unique backgrounds, interests and passions will collaborate with us to create revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, new internal associate programs and rally support for causes vital to women,” the caption read, further.

Fans show excitement

A fan commented on the brand’s latest post saying, “Looking forward to Priyanka’s involvement in this. Can’t wait. Congratulations to all the amazing women.” “This is a great, strong range of women. Looking forward to more from #TheVSCollective,” wrote another person. Back in 2018, the brand held its last-ever annual fashion show which used to be very popular amongst many. However, for years of the brand’s existence in the market, Victoria’s Secret consisted of a major absence of size inclusivity and body diversity, as it largely promoted their ‘angels’ constantly. While it did receive backlash and criticism from customers for a while, it is now that they have chosen to take a fresh route that appears to be restructuring their approach in the lingerie industry.

