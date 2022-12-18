Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Off To A Secret Destination For Christmas: Read More

Actor Priyanka Chopra along with her adorable daughter Malti Marie Chopra has dropped another surprise on Instagram, giving a hint to the fans about their secret trip.

The former Miss World is always busy with her hectic schedules, but these days she is seen spending time with her family quite actively and especially investing major time along with her beloved Malti.

The couple, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, always ensures that they take time out of their schedules for the newborn daughter and create memorable moments with her. They are usually seen having dinner dates and outings giving a glimpse to their fans about their daughter.

The global star regularly shares life updates on social media, making her fans delighted. Recently on her Instagram stories, she shared a post where she was seen holding Marie in her arms while sitting on a flight. The actress is seen wearing all-black attire leaving fans wondering where the mother-daughter duo is heading for Christmas. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Off we go."

Malti Marie Chopra, was born in January this year through surrogacy. Both took to social media and said, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra's new movies lined up

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a lot of unreleased movies lined up and some are under the production process too, including the Russo Brothers’ Citadel, and Ending Things alongside Anthony Mackie. The actress is also slated to make a big comeback in Bollywood, with a massive film named 'Jee Le Zaraa' where she will be co-starring with renowned actresses Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.