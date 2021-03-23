Priyanka Chopra & Dogs Accompany Nick Jonas As 'studio Buddies' As He Works On 'new Tunes'

On March 22, 2021, Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle to inform her fans and followers that she is giving her hubby, singer Nick Jonas, company in his studio as he works on his ‘new tunes’. Priyanka confirmed that the singer is back to work as she dropped a snap along with her pet dogs in the studio. In the picture, one can see her lying on a grey couch and her pets can be seen sitting on the floor peacefully. The actor flashed her bright smile as she captured the selfie picture.

Priyanka Chopra accompanies Nick Jonas in his studio along with pets

Priyanka clicked the selfie picture featuring herself and her pet dogs-Gino and Diana. One can see Priyanka donning a shiny blue coloured night suit and her short hair is styled in loose beach waves. She captioned the picture as, “Studio buddies to Nick Jonas. ‘#newtunes’”. She further tagged the Insta handles of their dogs.

Priyanka is quite active on Instagram these days as she is constantly treating her fans and followers with snips from her personal life. She recently dropped a video where she can be seen talking about her brand Anomaly Hair Care’s dry shampoo on the occasion of World Water Day. She sported a dark olive green coloured sweatshirt. She went for subtle makeup and kept her short wavy hair open. As for the caption, she penned a long note. She wrote, “Happy ‘#WorldWaterDay’! Not only does @anomalyhaircare’s Dry Shampoo check all of my hair care boxes, but it is also earth-conscious in many ways. Did you know that an average 10-minute shower uses around 20-25 gallons of water, and a bath averages 35-50 gallons?”.

She continued, “Dry Shampoo is a quick and easy way to cut down shower times and reduce the amount of water being wasted daily!”. “My challenge to you is to use dry shampoo instead of a hair wash once a week and help save up to 500 LITERS of water per year!! Challenge accepted?”. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons on the post.

A peek into Priyanka Chopra's photos

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

