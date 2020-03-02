Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Romantic Sunday Getaway, See Pictures

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas are one of the most fan favourite couples in both Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The couple has been very vocal about their love for each other and is often seen posting loved up pictures with each other. The adorable pictures of the duo never fail to garner the love of the netizens. Nick Jonas recently took to his social media account and posted a picture of the couple riding a horse alongside a beach. Check out the pictures here.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s photos

In the pictures, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen following a trail on their horses, which eventually lead up to a beach. Priyanka Chopra wore an all-black outfit and paired it with an olive green coloured jacket. She wore a cream coloured cowboy hat to compliment the look. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, wore an all-black outfit and paired the look with a black coloured puffer jacket and similar coloured cowboy hat. He captioned the post with a simple ‘Sunday’ and added a red coloured heart as well.

Nick Jonas in his post also mentioned that the couple spent their Sunday at Carpinteria, in California. Fans of the couple couldn’t get enough of the two. Netizens have stated that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are made for each other. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018. The couple got married in an Indian as well as a Christian ceremony held in the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The couple has since been inseparable.

