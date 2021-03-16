Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Tease Each Other Over Their 'truly Heaven' Picks; Watch

Global star Priyanka Chopra, on Monday, took to her social media handle and shared a reel-video of her singer husband Nick Jonas' recent song This is heaven. Interestingly, in the video, Priyanka can be seen in a casual avatar while giving a mischievous smile to the camera. Later, the video sees a box of pizza, while the main chorus of Nick Jonas' song This is heaven plays. Priyanka takes a bite of the slice of the pizza. Instagramming the video, she wrote the title of the song while tagging her Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas social media banter

However, Nick Jonas was quick to reveal that not pizza but a cheeseburger is "truly heaven". Interestingly, an hour after PeeCee shared the post on her wall, Nick shared a reel video, in which he can be seen unwrapping a cheeseburger. After giving a brief look at his burger, Jonas picks it up and takes a bite. After having a bite of it, he can be seen dancing while the same song plays in the background. In the video, Nick can be seen sporting a white round-neck tee along with a black cap.

Apart from their above banter, the couple recently made the headlines for announcing Oscars 2021 nominations. The duo announced the nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards for a total of 23 categories including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress. Interestingly, Priyanka's recent release The White Tiger, starring Rajkummar Rao, also grabbed a spot in the nominations list in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. While showering love on her project, the actor wrote, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud".

On the professional front, Desi Girl actor has been in the UK for a few months now to wrap a couple of projects. Currently, she is busy with her Russo Brothers-backed project Citadel, co-starring Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. Meanwhile, earlier this year, she completed the shoot of Sam Heughan starrer Text For You.