Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie Roped In For Assassin Movie 'Ending Things'; Deets Inside

International actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie are all set to join hands for an upcoming action film. The two actors will be reportedly seen playing two assassins in the upcoming film Ending Things. Here are all details about the upcoming movie and its plot.

As per a recent report by Deadline, Anthony Mackie and Priyanka Chopra will be next seen starring together in the upcoming action film Ending Things. The film has been reportedly inspired by the 1994 James Cameron directorial True Lies, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film's plot will revolve around a hit-woman, who wants to get out of the assassin business and tells her partner she is also ending their personal relationship. However, she comes to a realisation that she does not want that part to end. To survive the breakup, they get together for a night-long job.

More about Ending Things

Ending Things is touted to be an action-comedy keeping in mind that it is inspired by the 1994 film. The film's script has been written by Kevin Sullivan. UTA and Verve are currently selling the script to potential buyers. Lit Entertainment and Davis Entertainment will jointly produce the movie along with Inspire Entertainment. Anthony Mackie's production house Make It With Gravy Productions will also bankroll it. A director has not come on board yet.

On the work front, Anthony Mackie is all set to make his directorial debut with drama Spark. The drama stars King Richard's Saniyya Sidney as an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era, Claudette Colvin. The Captain America: Civil War star recently wrapped up Desert Warrior, a Rupert Wyatt directorial. He will also play Captain America in the fourth film of the Marvel franchise.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the fourth instalment of the Matrix series, The Matrix: Resurrections. The actor has several projects in her kitty. She recently wrapped up the shoot of her film Text For You and also for her upcoming spy thriller series Citadel. The actor will share the screen space with Richard Madden for the Amazon Prime series. She also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zara in the pipeline, co-starring Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

