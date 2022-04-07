Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie’s Action Thriller 'Ending Things' To Premiere On Amazon

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Marvel star Anthony Mackie are all set to star together in Ending Things. The upcoming action-adventure has backed the vehicle Amazon for the premiere. According to Deadline, Amazon bought a Kevin Sullivan spec script with a True Lies-sque premise. According to the International media outlet, the script sounds a little like gender-reversal of the HBO show Barry. It follows a hitwoman who wants out of the assassin business, which also means ending her relationship with a fellow assassin. To survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out.

Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie’s upcoming film to premiere on Amazon

The global icon Chopra has a first-look deal at Amazon. The producers backing the project are still working out the script. Davis Entertainment’s Jeremy Stein and Lit Entertainment will produce with Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions and Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire. Apart from this, Priyanka will also be seen serving as the executive producer through her Purple Pebble Pictures banner.

The forthcoming project will mark Priyanka’s first film with Mackie. The White Tiger actor was last seen in the supporting role of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the sci-fi franchise. Owing to the hectic shooting schedule, both the stars are busy with their professional commitments.

Mackie was recently set to make his directorial debut with Spark, a drama in which King Richard’s Saniyya Sidney stars as Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era. He recently wrapped the Rupert Wyatt-directed Desert Warrior and is set to play Captain America in the fourth movie in the Marvel franchise.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Priyanka has a plethora of films lined up in her kitty as she will next be seen in the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Heughan. She also has Citadel.

Image: Instagram/PriyankaChopra/AP