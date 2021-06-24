Priyanka Chopra Applauds Drag Queen Priyanka For Stunning Magazine Cover Shoot

Priyanka Chopra has been vocal about supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and breaking the stigma surrounding it. In her latest Instagram story, she showed her appreciation for the Canadian drag queen Priyanka, who shares her first name. Let's find out what occasion called for this virtual celebration!

Priyanka Chopra cheers for drag queen Priyanka in her Instagram story

Drag Queen from Canada, Priyanka whose original name is Mark Suknanan was the winner of Canada's Drag Race in 2020. The artist came out as openly gay to his dad on a TV show. Priyanka has featured on the cover of the latest issue of Elle Canada. In the photo shoot, she is seen wearing a flowery orange outfit from Gucci. Her hair is parted in the middle and she sports nude-toned makeup and dazzling eye makeup. She is the first drag queen to have a solo cover on the magazine's 45 editions from all around the world.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share the post by Elle Canada. She gave a shout-out to Priyanka's appearance on the magazine cover. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "looking absolutely stunning" and also tagged Canadian drag queen Priyanka. Mark aka Priyanka reshared the story and wrote that she "screamed really loudly". The comments on Elle Canada's post appreciated Priyanka and fans dropped heart and fire emojis to express their awe. Fans also recalled Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

About Drag Queen Priyanka

Priyanka aka Mark Suknanan is the first drag queen of Indian origin to win a Drag Race in the show's entire history. Mark's journey as a drag queen began in 2017 after receiving encouragement from a fellow drag queen Xtacy Love. She initially adopted the stage name Priyanka Love but eventually dropped "love" and retained the mononym Priyanka. She is known for her famous liner "What's My Name? My name's Priyanka". Before getting into a career as a drag queen, Mark was working on a children's TV program. She is also a member of Toronto's LGBT community and is active as an LGBT rights activist. Priyanka also said that her being on the cover is a representation on all fronts because of his Indo-Guyanese descent and also as a person of colour.

(Image: Priyanka Chopra and Drag Queen Priyanka's Instagram)

