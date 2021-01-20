Priyanka Chopra Becomes An 'updo Expert'; 'Text For You' Co-star Sam Drops His Response

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film that will be released on the OTT platform, took to her social media handle and shared a selfie, on Wednesday. In the selfie, Priyanka was seen donning a teal blue shirt. She also added a cuff and half-hooped earrings to accessorise her look. While keeping her on-point makeup subtle, the actor tied her hair in an updo.

Instagramming the selfie, Priyanka wrote a short caption in which she quipped, "I must say, I’ve become quite the updo expert". She also added a hashtag, which read, 'Virtual Press Junket Life'. Interestingly, her Text For You co-star Sam Heughan was quick to drop his opinion in the comments section. Scroll down to take a look at Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram entry.

READ | Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Hurdles In Her Marriage, Cultural Differences & Age Gap

Within a few hours, Desi Girl's picture-post managed to garner more than 500k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a handful of her fans from her 59.7M followers on the photo-sharing platform showered love in the comments section. As mentioned above, her Text For You so-star Sam Heughan, too, praised Chopra as his comment read, "Stunning!". A few Instagram users agreed with him and expressed their excitement to see them together on screen. On the other hand, the majority of responses to Priyanka's post were in form of various emojis, such as red-heart, heart-eye and fire, among many others.

READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wraps 'Text For You', Thanks The Entire Team

Priyanka Chopra's Memoir

The 38-year-old actor is all set for the virtual book tour of her memoir Unfinished. To share the details of the same, she posted a multiple-picture post and announced that the virtual tour will be held from February 8 to February 11. The announcement post also informed that she will talk to author Glennon Doyle, Canadian YouTuber Lily Singh, singer-songwriter and her husband Nick Jonas and fashion editor Edward Enninful. "I can’t think of a better, or more inspiring, group of people to help me introduce this labour of love to the world", read an excerpt of her caption.

READ | Priyanka Chopra Hails India's Vaccine Drive, Expresses Gratitude To Frontline Heroes

On the professional front, PeeCee was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, which also featured Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead. She has multiple projects lined up in her kitty, including Text For You and The Matrix 4. She is also gearing up for the release of a Netflix original, The White Tiger, also starring Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao.

READ | Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Success As Film 'We Can Be Heroes' Hits #1 On Netflix Globally.

(Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra & Sam Heughan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.