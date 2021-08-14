Priyanka Chopra Dines With Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Cast, Michelle Yeoh And Sandra Oh

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a picture from her dinner date with actors Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, and Sonoya Mizuno. Chopra flaunted her Asian pride and seemed to be enjoying her meal with some incredible actors. Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh will star in Marvel’s upcoming film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post

Chopra shared her picture on Instagram with the caption, 'When u get a seat at the cool kids’ table. #queens #asianpride’ The actor also added a crown and heart emoticons to the caption. Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Sandra Oh also shared pictures of their night on social media.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Marvel’s first Asian superhero film. The film will feature Simu Liu in the lead role and will revolve around a young superhero’s journey to self-discovery. The film will mark Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 25th film.

Priyanka Chopra has been in London for a few months now and recently wrapped up her shoot for her upcoming film, Text For You. She also has other projects in the pipeline including a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling. She will also collaborate with her beau, Nick Jonas on a wedding-based reality show. According to reports by ANI, she is currently shooting for Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers, and will also be seen in Matrix 4. The actor also released her memoir titled Unfinished earlier this year.

Chopra recently announced her comeback to the Bollywood industry with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. The actor will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the film. She made the announcement on social media when she uploaded a post and explained how Jee Le Zaraa came into being. She also mentioned that the much-loved trio took three years to align their schedule for the film. She wrote, ‘This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling.’

