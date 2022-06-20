Priyanka Chopra Documents 'Citadel' Journey As She Wraps Up Filming, Pens Note For Team

After months of filming extensively for the Russo Brothers-headed web series Citadel, global icon Priyanka Chopra has finally wrapped up the project. While announcing the wrap, Priyanka who had started filming for the project prior to the COVID lockdowns, shared her happiness via a video on Instagram.

Through the video, The Sky Is Pink actor documented her journey on the shooting sets while sharing glimpses of some fun moments with the cast and the crew. The actor, who was shooting for the film in Atlanta, was surprised with a Polaris General All-Terrain-Vehicle (ATV) by her husband Nick Jonas, in which, she used to travel each day on the shooting sets.

Priyanka Chopra announces Citadel wrap-up with new video

The video began with Priyanka driving around with her pet dog Diana in the customised car as she landed on the shooting sets. From her vanity van to the time rehearsing for her role and shooting in Trilth Studio, the wrap-up video was a perfect amalgamation of memories and the beautiful time that the actor spent while filming the project.

She captioned the video writing, "And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel." Her husband Nick Jonas reacted to the post with fiery eye emoticons.

The 39-year-old Baywatch star has been shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel in Atlanta for the past few weeks. On Saturday, in her now-deleted Instagram story, the actor had shared a picture of a note stuck on a vanity van that read, "Thank you for all your hard work and in helping us close the loop on this very ambitious undertaking. Having your expertise made it so much easier. Love and admiration, Priyanka."

The caption of the story read, "It's finally "almost wrap" on Citadel after 18 months! The heat is on in Atlanta and I couldn't be more grateful for an amazing cast and crew but also ice cream! (sic)."

Citadel is a co-production between The Russo brothers’ AGBO banner and Midnight Radio. Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinker, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio serve as writers and executive producers of the series. Apart from Chopra, the series also stars Richard Madden in the lead. The series will release on Amazon Prime Video, but the makers are yet to announce a release date.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra