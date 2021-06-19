Priyanka Chopra Elated To Join Victoria's Secret, Says 'excited To Bring About A Change'

Actress Priyanka Chopra who recently joined prominent brand, Victoria's Secret, took to Instagram and shared her happiness to 'bring about meaningful change' with her association. With an aim to bring about a stark change to its image, Victoria's Secret has dropped its supermodels, also called Angels, and will focus on women empowerment. On June 17, the brand revealed they have roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas, football star Megan Rapinoe along with five other women to bring bout a change in society.

Priyanka Chopra on her recent association with Victoria's Secret

The global sensation thanked her fans for the ‘incredible’ reaction to the announcement and further shared her excitement ‘ to bring about meaningful change at one of the world's most iconic brands.’ She also expressed her pride in being ‘ in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change." Sharing her thoughts on the association, Priyanka wrote, “Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business, this is exactly what I intend to do. It’s been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday’s announcement. It’s fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the world's most iconic brands. I’m so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change.”

“PS: Thank you to my dream team for always thinking big with me. Forgoing on the wild rides I want to embark upon. And for fighting the big fights! Love you and am especially proud of you on this one! @anjula_acharia @jamesgboulter @sonyaguardo @danasupnick,” she added. Filmmaker and actress Mindy Kaling was the first one to send her best wishes to Priyanka and wrote, “Love this, Pri.” Journalism, skiing, acting, soccer, modeling, are some of the diverse professional backgrounds that these individuals, the ‘founding members’ of The VS Collective, come from. LGBTQIA+ activism, entrepreneurship, body advocacy, pay equity crusading, youth and women’s sports advocacy, equality advocacy, and mental wellness support amount to the many other things that the members are passionate about and known for doing, as well.

