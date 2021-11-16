Priyanka Chopra Enjoys 'Fall In London' During 'The Matrix Resurrections' Promotions

Enjoying her time in London, Priyanka Chopra has kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming sci-fi venture The Matrix Resurrections with the cast of the film. Set to play a significant role in the upcoming film, the actor's co-stars include Hollywood's biggest names like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and more. With the release date inching closer, the actor is sharing a brief look into her promotions in the UK via social media.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'fall in London'

With only a few days left until the world premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, the 39-year-old actor is busy engaging in promotional activities in London. Sharing a glimpse into the same, she uploaded a short clip to show off her outfit-of-the-day where she donned a green bodycon dress with orange heels. She uploaded the post with the caption, ''Fall in London 🍁💚#MatrixPromotions @thematrixmovie.''

Earlier, the actor shared a selfie with her co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick as they promoted the movie in the UK. The trio appeared all smiles as they posed together during the promotions. Chopra shared the picture with the caption, ''A day and night well done with @jhenwick and @yahya ❤️✨😍 @thematrixmovie''

More on The Matrix Resurrections

The fourth instalment of the critically acclaimed sci-fi franchise, The Matrix Resurrections continues to follow the story of Neo and Trinity 20 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions. The trailer of the film provides a glimpse into the action-packed movie where chaos will ensue triggered by a red or a blue pill. Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will be seen as Trinity.

Priyanka Chopra's role is yet to be announced. Earlier, she opened up about the movie while sharing the trailer of the sci-fi flick on her Instagram. She wrote, ''Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll know that “Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is”... so just give in[sic]."

(Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra)