Priyanka Chopra Explains How Her 10-year Hollywood Struggle Is Finally Bearing Fruits

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about her journey in Hollywood, stating that she got the desired role in the industry after 10 years of struggle. The actor has a long list of accomplishments. From becoming Miss World in 2003 to giving one after other hits in the Bollywood industry and now acing roles in Hollywood films, Priyanka's journey has been long but successful.

After significant roles in blockbuster movies, presenting prizes at the Oscars and numerous other international film awards, Priyanka Chopra is now just as well-known abroad as she is at home.

Priyanka Chopra talks about her journey in Hollywood

Priyanka said she is still a relative newcomer to the American industry although she has accomplished a number of noteworthy things in India. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Priyanka opened up about the same and said that she likes challenges, growth, evolution and knowledge. The 40-year-old said, "I am a high-achiever, I have always been a high achiever. I am someone who is goal oriented."

"If I break it down, I have had an incredibly successful career as an actor in India. I have worked with the best filmmakers, and I have done films that I am really really proud of. And now I want to be able to, as an actor, create that body of work in English language which is in America," Priyanka continued.

Priyanka Chopra also opened up about how South Asian performers still have to compete for roles in the Hollywood industry. Speaking on the topic, she asserted that it's not right. She added that people need to be honest to create opportunities for people of different colours. She went on to state,

"As South Asian actors, we don’t have enough Hollywood opportunities right now. In big commercial films, one has to struggle a lot to get a lead role or a leading role. It takes a lot of work."

Stating that she got the desired role in the Hollywood industry after 10 years of struggle, the Bajirao Mastani actor stated, "I have been working in Hollywood for almost 10 years and now I am finally doing what I wanted to do."

She further stated that the world has to be made more aware of the quality and individuality that South Asian performers possess.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra