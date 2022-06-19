Priyanka Chopra Extends Birthday Love To 'Citadel' Co-star Richard Madden; See

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden will soon share the screen in their forthcoming spy thriller series Citadel. The upcoming series is being bankrolled by Russo Brothers and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

Ever since the series was announced, the Baywatch actor is constantly seen sharing updates on the project. Recently, as Priyanka Chopra's co-star Richard Madden turned a year older on June 18, the actor took to her social media space and sent birthday love to him.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Citadel co-star Richard Madden on birthday

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and wished her co-actor Richard Madden on his birthday. Priyanka shared a monochromatic pic of the Eternals actor wherein he is seen posing while resting his head on a coach. Along with the picture, the former beauty queen also penned a sweet note for her co-actor. She wrote, "Happy Birthday, Adore you" while tagging Richard.

Priyanka Chopra wraps up her thriller series Citadel

Earlier on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a video montage. The clip is a sum-up of the actor's shooting experience for Citadel. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel"

For the unversed, Citadel is a co-production between The Russo brothers’ AGBO banner and Midnight Radio. Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinker, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio serve as writers and executive producers of the series.

Moreover, apart from Richard Madden, Priyanka will be joining the star-studded cast that also includes Stanley Tucci, Roland Møller, and Ashleigh Cummings. While the plot of the show is still kept under the wraps, it is described as action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre. The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

