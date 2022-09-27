Priyanka Chopra Extends Birthday Wishes To 'fellow Punjaban' Lilly Singh; See Post

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable post on her close friend and popular YouTuber Lilly Singh's birthday. The duo is often spotted together, be it Priyanka's appearance in Lilly's video or the latter being a guest at the Citadel star's Diwali party last year among other things. Wishing the 34-year-old artist, Priyanka shared a collage of their pictures together alongside a sweet note for her 'fellow Punjaban'.

Priyanka Chopra extends birthday wishes to her 'fellow Punjaban' Lilly Singh

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a couple of their candid pictures and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my fellow Punjaban @lilly. Have the best day ever….balle balle baby” along with multiple heart emoticons. Take a look.

The duo never fails to grab headlines whenever they get together, and their stint at Diljit Dosanjh's concert earlier this year went viral. Sharing goofy backstage glimpses alongside the Do You Know singer and Lilly, Priyanka wrote, "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour!"

For the unversed, Lilly Singh rose to fame with her YouTube videos under the pseudo name of Superwoman. After becoming an internet sensation, she also turned host for her chat show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, which ran on NBC for two seasons.

More on Priyanka Chopra's work front

The actor will be seen in the Russo brothers’ show Citadel alongside Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Roland Moller and Ashleigh Cummings among others. She also has romantic drama It's All Coming Back To Me opposite Sam Heughan in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.

