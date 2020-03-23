PeeCee Joins From LA To Laud On Janta Curfew After PM's Appeal, Says 'I'm There In Spirit'

With the coronavirus outbreak taking a deadly turn, the Prime Minister announced that the whole country would follow ‘Janta Curfew’ on February 22. Under this Janta Curfew, all the citizens were requested to stay indoors from morning 7 AM to 9 PM. The Prime Minister also asked all the citizens of India to come out in their verandas and balconies to clap so as to extend gratitude towards the emergency health providers who are continuing with their services at this time of crisis. Recently, global icon Priyanka Chopra was seen supporting her nation from Los Angeles.

In a video that is surfacing online, Priyanka Chopra is seen in her balcony applauding and extending her gratitude towards the doctors, nurses, armed forces and other essential service providers who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy amid coronavirus outbreak. The actor also wrote a beautiful note. She said, “people around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all the first responders battling Covid-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I could not be in India to join, I am there in spirit.”

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what she wants to steal from Priyanka Chopra, Deepika, & Alia

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Chrissy Teigen, & Emily go makeup free during self-quarantine

Priyanka Chopra is seen spending time with her husband while she is self-isolating herself. The actor posted a picture in the recent past where she was seen taking a nap while resting her head on beau Nick’s lap. In the picture, Nick and Priyanka were accompanied by their dog too. She also urged her fans to stay at home and isolate themselves.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas self-quarantine as they cuddle up at their Los Angeles home

Also Read| Ekta Kapoor says Priyanka Chopra had agreed for Naagin film but this actor had denied it

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.