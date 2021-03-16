Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra Fans Sure Of Big Feat After '1st Indian To Present Oscar Nomination' Title

Priyanka Chopra fans were sure of another big feat for the actress after becoming the '1st Indian to present Oscar nomination' with husband Nick Jonas.

Joel Kurian
Priyanka Chopra fans sure of big feat after '1st Indian to present Oscar nomination' title

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been adding to her list of achievements on a global scale ever since she signed the show Quantico a few years ago. After starring in Hollywood films and sharing screen space with some of the big names of the industry, the latest feat for the actor was her production The White Tiger being nominated for Oscars. Before that, there was another feat in her kitty, becoming the first Indian to present the nominations for the Academy Awards.

Priyanka Chopra 'first Indian to present Oscar nominations'

Fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas were over the moon as she became ‘first Indian’ over an achievement,  this time for presenting the nominations. They termed her as a ‘power icon’ and that it was a major reason to be proud. 

Many of them also highlighted that it was not all, as her production The White Tiger was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. They went a step ahead, and also hoped that the Mary Kom star goes to become the first Indian to be nominated in the Best Actress category. Fans wrote that they were sure that the honour of becoming the first of Indian descent to be nominated for Best Actresss is 'reserved' for Priyanka. 

Priyanka presented the Oscar nominations with husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas on Monday. The duo raised the glamour quotient, while 'working from home', as they enjoyed some fun-filled moments, quirky poses and funny comments.

Peecee stated that she was ‘so proud’ about the nomination for The White Tiger, which she also starred in.

Meanwhile, David Fincher’s Mank lead the 93rd Academy Awards nominations with 10, including Best Picture and acting nods for Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried. Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, Minari, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Father were among the others to be among the maximum nominations. 

 

 

