Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell Attend New York Event In Style | Photos

Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event in New York. The model stunned in a yellow cinched outfit with a thigh-high slit.
Doja Cat graced the Victoria's Secret World Tour in a black evening gown with a plunging neckline and matching heels. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of tinted shades.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived at the Victoria's Secret World Tour in a sheer shimmery long-sleeved black gown featuring a bare chest.
Winnie Harlow attended the event in a golden honeycomb ensemble and opted for a wavy hairdo to complement her look.
Naomi Campbell was also in attendance at Victoria's Secret World Tour and wore a sparkly golden dress with matching footwear.
Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the event in a black leather crop top and matching flared pants with a pair of matching heels.
Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenberg graced the event together. Paul wore a light brown jacket with T-shirt and trousers while Natalie opted for a glittery black dress.