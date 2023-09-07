Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell Attend New York Event In Style | Photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Doja Cat, and several others graced the Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 event in New York.

Victoria's Secret World Tour
1/8
Image: @21metgala/X

Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event in New York. The model stunned in a yellow cinched outfit with a thigh-high slit.

Victoria's Secret World Tour
2/8
Image: @21metgala/X

Doja Cat graced the Victoria's Secret World Tour in a black evening gown with a plunging neckline and matching heels. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of tinted shades.

Victoria's Secret World Tour
3/8
Image: @21metgala/X

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived at the Victoria's Secret World Tour in a sheer shimmery long-sleeved black gown featuring a bare chest. 

Victoria's Secret World Tour
4/8
Image: @21metgala/X

Winnie Harlow attended the event in a golden honeycomb ensemble and opted for a wavy hairdo to complement her look. 

Victoria's Secret World Tour
5/8
Image: @21metgala/X

Naomi Campbell was also in attendance at Victoria's Secret World Tour and wore a sparkly golden dress with matching footwear. 

Victoria's Secret World Tour
6/8
Image: @21metgala/X

Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the event in a black leather crop top and matching flared pants with a pair of matching heels. 

Victoria's Secret World Tour
7/8
Image: @21metgala/X

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenberg graced the event together. Paul wore a light brown jacket with T-shirt and trousers while Natalie opted for a glittery black dress. 

Victoria's Secret World Tour
8/8
Image: @21metgala/X

Candice Swanepoel arrived in style at the event. She opted for a black flared out strapless dress with floral details. She completed her look with a pair of black heels. 

