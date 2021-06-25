Priyanka Chopra Gives A Glimpse Of Her Friday Mood Relaxing With The 'Sun And Sass'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is back in Los Angeles from her shoot for Citadel, took to Instagram on Friday, June 25, 2021, to share a throwback pic expressing her mood that is truly unmissable. The actor gave fans a glimpse of her relaxing on a lounge and along with the picture, expressed her mood in the caption. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been raising the temperature with her Friday mood pictures. In the picture, the actor can be seen relaxing on the lounge under the sun holding a glass of Sangria in her hand. She donned a white sleeveless top and a pair of multi-coloured shorts. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “Sun, Sangria and Sass. Mood. #TBT”. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section. Some of the users expressed how they too want to relax the same way, while some could not stop gushing. One of the users wrote, “Looking good PC”. Another one wrote, “this is too good. Uff, I too want to chill the same way”. Some of the users also commented with many heart, fire, and heart-struck emoticons. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Priyanka recently shared a stunning selfie of herself in honour of National Selfie Day, which was observed in the United States. The actor can be seen in the photo sitting in the backseat of the car, taking a selfie. Chopra was seen wearing a white and blue top with a pair of sunglasses. She also chose a wavy hairstyle with a middle part and pink lips. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, "The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay". Fans also went on to laud the picture in the comment section. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ post below

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.