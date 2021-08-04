Priyanka Chopra Gives Hubby Nick Jonas A Warm Hug As Couple Reunites In London

After living apart for months because of their professional commitments, actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reunited in London. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture where she can be seen embracing the singer in her arms. The global sensation has been based in the UK, working on back-to-back projects, while Nick has been staying in Los Angeles completing his pending projects.

Priyanka Chopra welcomes Nick Jonas in London with a warm hug

While sharing the mushy picture, the Sky is Pink actor wrote, “He's home," adding a red heart emoji. Her friend Natasha Poonawalla and her manager Anjula Acharia dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Nick recently paid a visit to Priyanka's New York restaurant, Sona, with his brother Kevin Jonas. The restaurant's co-owner Maneesh Goyal took to Instagram and posted pictures of the brothers. Maneesh shared the photos with the brothers and wrote, "Remember when I said that brunch at @sonanewyork was electric?! Thanks for coming through @nickjonas, and bringing your awesome (jo)bro @kevinjonas. As we talked about, SONA sure is a (delicious) vibe... The only person missing was you, @priyankachopra P.S. I love your shirt, Nick."

Previously, Priyanka was smitten by the Sucker singer’s new makeover that he adopted for his new photoshoot for Jonas Brothers’ Remember This tour. “Shooting something… #rememberthistour @chasefoster @jonasbrothers (sic),” his caption read. Priyanka who was left awestruck by his looks, dropped heart-eyes, fire, and a ‘wow’ emoji on the post. Meanwhile, Priyanka has been living in the UK since the onset of 2021. She was briefly joined by Nick and her in-laws, as well as her mother, as she filmed the romantic drama Text for You and immediately moved on to the Amazon Prime Video spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers. Before that, she'd completed filming The Matrix 4, in Berlin. She also has a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling in the pipeline, and a Ma Anand Sheela biopic directed by Barry Levinson.

IMAGE: AP

