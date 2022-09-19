Priyanka Chopra Gives Peek Into Nick Jonas' 30th Birthday Bash; Latter Reacts

Nick Jonas recently celebrated his 30th birthday with his wife Priyanka Chopra and their friends as were earlier spotted together boarding a private jet to an unknown place. Three days post the birthday bash, the duo dropped a video clip that gave a glimpse of the fun-filled birthday bash. While Priyanka Chopra penned a heartwarming birthday note for Nick Jonas, the latter took to his social media handle and extended his gratitude to his wife for arranging for a perfect birthday celebration.

Priyanka Chopra drops video of Nick Jonas’ birthday bash

Priyanka chop[ra recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip that depicted how she and her husband Nick Jonas had a blast together with their loved ones while celebrating the singer’s 30th birthday. The video further revealed how numerous people attended the birthday bash including Nick Jonas’ brothers and celebrated the singer’s special day wearing matching white ensembles. In the caption, Priyanka Chopra penned a note wishing Nick a happy birthday and added how the weekend began with her wanting to celebrate her husband’s 30th birthday but ended up being much more. She went on to thank Nick Jonas’ friends and family for showering so much love and joy.

The note read, “Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas. This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husband's 30th but ended up being so much more. All of NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy. @scottsdalenational you are our home away from home. I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man. Bob and Renee your grace is obvious in how your team looks after us. Keisha, Shaun, chef Mel Kristin, Jamie, Matias, Zach, Tom Reggie, chris, Jim, and everyone else! You rock!” (sic)

On the other hand, Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram handle and shared the same video clip with a gratitude note in the caption. He stated how it was an incredible weekend celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and family at his favourite place in the world Scottsdale National Golf Club and thanked Priyanka Chopra for making every moment so special, for being so intentional and for making him feel so loved. He wrote, “Incredible weekend celebrating my 30th with friends and family at my favourite place in the world Scottsdale National Golf Club. Thank you @priyankachopra for making every moment so special, for being so intentional and for making me feel so loved. You are a treasure. And to everyone else thanks for all the birthday love. Means so much.” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra