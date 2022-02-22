'Priyanka Chopra, I Am Sorry': Rosie O'Donnell 'embarrassed' After Goofing Up Her Identity

There have been instances of actors like Deepika Padukone and Padma Lakshmi being mistaken for Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the past. However, this time, it was the Mary Kom star who was mistaken for someone else. Comedian Rosie O'Donnell had an 'embarrassing' encounter with the actress and husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas recently when she met them in California.

Rosie believed all along that Priyanka was the daughter of Indian-origin American author Deepak Chopra and told PeeCee that she knew the former Miss Word's father. The View artist apologised for her goof-up and also clarified that Priyanka was not 'rude' as some believed after her first video about the encounter.

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell mistakes Priyanka Chopra for Deepak Chopra's daughter, apologises

Rosie O'Donnell, in an Instagram video, shared that she was 'embarrassed' when she headed out with her son and his girlfriend in Malibu, and what happened when they were seated next to Nick Jonas and Priyanka.

She addressed the latter as 'Someone Chopra' and continued, "Which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter." "So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, (to Priyanka) hi I know your dad, she goes, 'you do? Who's my dad?'" she added.

Rosie continued, "I'm like, 'Deepak' She said, 'No, and Chopra is a common name. I felt so embarrassed."

"Didn't you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's wife? Am I the only one who thought that? I had one job and I messed it up.

"Nick Jonas, I apologise and to the Chopra wife, I apologise," she added.

Rosie O'Donnell clarifies Priyanka Chopra was not 'rude'

She posted another video hours later on Monday, where she said, "So I am reading comments about my (encounter) Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who I mistakenly thought was Deepak's daughter. And people thought that she was rude, she wasn't rude, it was just awkward. I'm sure she gets sick of that."

"I'm sure I'm only the only one. According to the comments, a lot of people thought that too", she added.

Rosie said, "She's apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I am sure it felt weird to hear it, to begin with. And anyway, Priyanka is her name."

"Priyanka, I hope I am pronouncing that right and I apologise to her and everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me, sorry", she added.

Priyanka Chopra had shared a moment from her recent trip with Nick Jonas on Monday. Posting a snap of them holding hands in the car, she termed it, 'my favourite kind of Sunday.' The star couple also stepped into parenthood for the first time, as welcomed a child via surrogacy last month.