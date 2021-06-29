Priyanka Chopra Is 'so Proud' Of Nick Jonas For THIS Reason; See Post

Priyanka Chopra is "proud" of her hubby, Nick Jonas' achievement. The actor recently sent a big shoutout to him on her official Instagram handle. Cheering for her hubby as his web series Dash and Lily bagged twelve Daytime Emmy Awards nominations. Celebrating his achievement, Priyanka penned a sweet note.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas thrilled

Priyanka Chopra reposted Dash and Lily's post on her IG story on June 29, 2021. Marking Nick's achievement, Priyanka penned, "6 @daytimeemmys nominations for @dashandlilynetflix! So proud @nickjonas" with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Her second note was over two hours later. She reposted her hubby Nick's Insta post which read, "12 Daytime Emmy nominations". Priyanka captioned it, "Why am I not surprised?! Congratulations @dashandlilynetflix for 12 @daytimeemmys" with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

On the same day, Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram handle and announced that Dash and Lily has bagged 12 Emmy nominations. He stated that he is super proud of his team. He penned, "Wow, absolutely blown away by this incredible news 12 Emmy noms for #DashAndLily!! Loved getting to produce this project with such an amazing team! So proud of everyone! Let’s go!!" with a surprising face emoticon.

As soon as the announcement was made, many of his fans and friends from the entertainment industry rushed to drop congratulatory messages. Kevin Jonas, Ryan Tedder, Marissa Machado, and others also dropped positive messages. A fan commented, "It’s amazing!", while another one wrote, "Congratulations, you deserve it guys!!! I love the series" with a string of emoticons. A netizen chipped in, "It was so great".

Furthermore, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time with family in New York. During the weekend, Priyanka also hosted a birthday party for her mother, Madhu Chopra. Spending her time with family, Priyanka was seen exploring the streets of New York City, while also celebrating pride month. The actor was dressed in a plain white outfit and she accessorised herself with pieces of gold jewellery. She captioned the post, "Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC… Happy Pride! Picture Credit- @anjula_acharia". Several others snaps were shared on her IG story.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

