Priyanka Chopra Jonas Adorably Holds Daughter Malti Marie At Her 40th Birthday Bash; See

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her birthday and several fans, followers and actors from the film industry took to social media and sent her their best on her special day. A few days after her birthday, several videos and pictures from her grand party have been surfacing online.

In one such picture, the actor is seen adorably holding her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who she recently welcomed into the world with Nick Jonas via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra holds Malti Marie at her birthday bash

The actor's friend, Tamanna Dutt took to her social media account on July 20 and shared a belated birthday wish for Chopra. Calling her a 'golden girl with a heart of gold', Dutt shared several pictures featuring the duo, and one of the pictures saw a special glimpse of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka looked stunning in an off-shoulder bright pink dress as she held her daughter in her arms.

Malti Marie could be seen wearing an adorable pink outfit while her face was covered with a heart emoticon. Although Priyanka and Nick have introduced their daughter to the world, they have never revealed her face to their fans and followers online.

Tamanna Dutt reminisced about how she and Priyanka would celebrate her birthday when they were 'single girls' and mentioned it was now 'amazing' to be doing so with her family. She called Malti Marie her 'God daughter' and wrote, "Happy birthday to our golden girl with a heart of gold. Celebrating your birthday as single girls earlier and now celebrating your day with your beautiful family is so amazing. Love you lots, 22 years and counting."

Have a look at the post here:

An earlier glimpse of the Quantico star's birthday bash saw her mom, Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas grooving together on the dance floor. A live Mariachi band was seen playing at the party, as the attendees sat in a circle and listened to them. Nick Jonas is seen with Madhu Chopra in the centre of the circle as he then reached his hand out to Priyanka Chopra asking her to dance.

Image: Instagram/@nickjonas