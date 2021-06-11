Priyanka Chopra Jonas ‘cannot Recommend This Movie Enough’; Find Out Which One Is It

Priyanka Chopra Jonas often recommends her favourite products, movies, books and other things on her Instagram feed. In a story on the gram, the actor recommended one of the movies that she watched recently and liked quite a lot. Scroll along to find out which movie it is and what is it all about.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ‘cannot recommend this movie enough’

The actor took to her Instagram profile on Friday, June 11, 2021, and shared a poster of the movie In The Heights. The movie has just released around the States and the actor seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed it. She wrote above the poster, “Cannot recommend this movie enough! So Good” and added a clapping emoji to it. Priyanka also tagged the director and writer of the movie, on her story; take a look at it.

In The Heights is a musical drama film with Jon M. Chu at the helm and a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. It is adapted from a stage musical of the same name, which Hudes wrote along with Lin-Manuel Miranda. The musicals stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV and Jimmy Smits in key roles. The movie released in theatres and is also available for streaming on HBO Max, starting June 11, 2021.

A glimpse at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

The actor and the relationship she shared with her dad Ashok Chopra, is widely known by her fans and followers. Her father passed away after a long battle with cancer on June 10, 2013, and Priyanka shared a post remembering him on her Instagram feed on his death anniversary. The actor shared a throwback picture with her dad, which seemed from her memoir Unfinished.

The picture had an anecdote, written by Priyanka under it. It read, “From my earliest years, my dad and I had an understanding: Whenever he was performing at the army club he would look me in the eye during the first song. The New Year's Eve I was five he forgot, so I started to leave in a huff. Dad jumped off the stage and pulled me up onto it with him, coaxing me into a duet-a nursery rhyme and winning my forgiveness”. With this, she added the caption, “It never gets easier… love you dad”.

