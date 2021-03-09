Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share a new photo in which she talked about the success of her book Unfinished. She took to Instagram and shared a photo in which the poster of Unfinished can be spotted in New York City outside the Penn Station. In the caption of her post, she wrote "#Unfinished on a six-storey @amazonbooks billboard in NYC outside of Penn Station ...Surreal! So thrilled to be included in this #WomensHistoryMonth celebration to amplify women’s voices. What makes it more special is that it’s exactly a month since I released Unfinished!"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates being included in Women's History Month

Fans showered their love on Priyanka Chopra's post. The post gathered more than 3 lakh likes within a few hours. Several celebrities like Tarun Mansukhani, Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza, Uday Chopra also congratulated her for the success of the book and her being included in Women's History Month. Check out some of the reactions below.

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished is a memoir written by herself which is a collection of personal essays and observations. The book captures the important moments in the life of Priyanka Chopra and her twenty-year-long career. She describes how her life changed from being an actor to being a producer as well as becoming the Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF. The book recently joined the list of New York Times Best Sellers within a month and even topped the Nielsen BookScan bestseller list in India.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a part of the Women's History Month shared some of the books by women authors that must be read by everyone. Priyanka Chopra took her Instagram stories to tell her followers that she will be sharing a list of few books each week written by female authors. She also asked her followers to make some recommendations in the Instagram story and said she will try to share their recommendations as much as she can and will give her suggestions too throughout the month. From Zoe Sallis' Voices of Powerful Women to Untamed by Glennon Doyle, she shared a set of beautiful books by female authors on her Instagram story.

Image Credits: @priyankachopra Instagram

