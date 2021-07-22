Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ignores Kate Middleton's Arrival In Wimbledon? WATCH

Actor Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted enjoying the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals earlier this month. Several prominent personalities including Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton were also present in the royal box to witness the game between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. Now, a video of the Quantico superstar has emerged as she ignored the royal couple on their entry at the games.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ignores Kate Middleton, fixes her dress instead. Priyanka is known for her longtime friendship with Meghan Markle. The Quantico actor was spotted at Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony too. In the recent video, it appears that the actor gave a cold shoulder to Kate Middleton and Prince William. Fans theorize that this comes after the highly-publicized interview of Markle with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, she mentioned how the Duchess made her cry over bridesmaids dresses.

In the video that has been making rounds on the internet, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enter the box and take a seat in the row in front of where Chopra is sitting. Everyone around is applauding their arrival. Chopra, however, is fixing her dress while the royal couple made their entry and does not even glance at them.

it's Priyanka Chopra not applauding to the Prince's arrival for me pic.twitter.com/ZFDvw11F11 — ruru 🌻Free Britney (@selg_simp) July 13, 2021

Fans have been sharing the video clip and have hilarious comments to add. One said "They got scarfed." Another user fan said on the microblogging site, "She didn’t even acknowledge them once lol. It’s like William and Kate didn’t exist." Another user said, "Gold status in my book.

They got scarfed. — Elizabeth's Cake Emporium (@lizcakeemporium) July 13, 2021

"Lemme adjust my scarf in this moment" — Sizobuy' ekhaya (@AguitaVu) July 13, 2021

Gold status in my book!! pic.twitter.com/UjCMsYqoJW — Royal Olive (@Olive2802) July 13, 2021

Meghan appeared with Prince Harry in the interview with Oprah and revealed a lot of issues she faced with the Royal family. Talking about Kate, Meghan stated that a few days before the wedding, the former was upset about the dresses pertaining to the flower girls. Adding further she said the incident 'made her cry' and that it 'really hurt' her feelings.

Without delving into further details, she then stated that Kate has already apologized to her and that she has forgiven the Duchess. Calling Kate is a 'good person', Meghan mentioned that one doesn't have to hate her if they adore Meghan and vice versa.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is married to music icon Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. She met Markle initially in 2016 at the Elle Women in Television dinner before Markle made headlines in the British tabloids while in a relationship with the Prince. Later, in 2018, Markle was honoured with Time Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2018. Priyanka was given the responsibility to publish a letter dedicated to her friend. Lauding the Suits star, Priyanka said that Meghan would be a “princess for the people”.

(IMAGE- PRIYANKA CHOPRA/PHOTOMONKEYS/INSTA)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.