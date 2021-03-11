Priyanka Chopra Jonas Makes A Quirky Request Ahead Of Oscars 2021 Nominations Announcement

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Thursday, took to her social media handles and shared a video to make a big announcement. Interestingly, via the video, which also featured her singer-husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka revealed that the couple will announce the Oscars 2021 nominations in a trend, going viral on TikTok. As the video started, Priyanka can be heard saying, "Tell me we're announcing the Oscars nominations, without telling us we're announcing the Oscars nominations".

As the video progressed further, unimpressed Nick Jonas, who was behind her, informed her that she has already told everyone. As per the Desi Girl's caption, the nominations will be announced on coming Monday, that is March 15. Starting her caption on a funny note, Priyanka tagged The Academy's official page and wrote, "Any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo?". However, she further added, "Just kidding". The rest of her caption read, "We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars".

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to announce Oscars 2021 nominations

Within a couple of hours, Priyanka Chopra's video managed to garner more than 200k double-taps; and is still counting. Many from the Baywatch actor's 60.9M followers took to the comments section and went gaga over their "cuteness". Meanwhile, a section of fans expressed their excitement to see them announcing the nominations for the Oscars 2021. "This so cute on so many level", wrote a fan while another added, "Yay! Can’t wait". "Congratulations", "so excited" and "superb", among many others, were a common sight in the comments section of the post.

Details of Oscars 2021

Initially scheduled for early February, The Academy Awards are happening with a long delay this year. The ceremony is scheduled for April 26 this year, due to the global pandemic. Earlier, the ceremony was also expected to be a virtual affair, with nominees joining in from their home through video feeds. However, a representative from the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and channel ABC told Variety in December, “The Oscars in-person telecast will happen.”

