Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prince William & Leslie Odom Jr In Star-studded Lineup At BAFTA

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prince William, and Leslie Odom Jr are set to appear in the star-studded lineup of presenters and performers at the 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on April 10, and 11. As per Variety reports, British Radio Presenter Clara Amfor will host the opening night of EE BAFTA Film Awards on April 10. The host will be joined by a panel of guests including Rhianna Dhillon and Joanna Scanlan. Eight craft category winners will be revealed on the night alongside a showcase of the nominated films, behind-the-scenes footage highlighting the creative process.

As per Variety, Prince William, who is also the President of BAFTA, will appear on the opening night in a video about Filming in lockdown and the craft of filmmaking. He will be speaking with three-time BAFTA award-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup and hair designer Sharon Martin in the video. The Duke of Cambridge will also appear virtually at the award show's ceremony on the second night, April 11, to deliver a speech celebrating the resilience of the film industry across the last year.

A look at BAFTA Awards presenters

In the same article, it was revealed that Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary will host the full BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, April. All nominees will join virtually, alongside the virtual audience and the remaining 17 awards will be handed out. The BAFTA Awards presenters will include Asim Chaudhary, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Cookson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Phoebe Dynevor, Hugh Grant, Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant, David Oyelowo, James McAvoy, Jonathan Pryce, and Pedro Pascal. They will be joined by additional presenters Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick, and Renee Zellweger who will be tuning in from the studio in Los Angeles.

BAFTA has also confirmed the musical acts and guest presenters for the events on both days. As per Variety, the Supporting Actor nominee Leslie Odom Jr. will appear from Los Angeles on the opening night to sing 'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami. Odom Jr will also perform a duet of 'Change is Gonna Come' from the same film along with Corinne Bailey Rae in London. On Sunday, Brit Award winner Celeste will perform 'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7, which has also been nominated for Best Film Award at BAFTA. The title sponsor EE and platinum-selling artist Liam Payne will present an EE BAFTA AR music performance ahead of the show. The performance will be played out live and in real-time through mobile handsets and fans in the UK will witness Payne's AR avatar for the first time.

