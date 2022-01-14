Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reacts To 'The Activist' Backlash, Terms The Controversy 'tragic'

Controversies are a part and parcel of a celebrity's life, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas too has had her share of such instances. Among such experiences for the actor when she signed on for the reality show The Activist last year. The series ran into trouble and criticism after it was accused of turning activism into a competition.

While the criticism was directed towards at the makers, there was flak for those who had decided to be a part of the show, like Priyanka who came on board as a host. The Mary Kom star opened up on the controversy recently and said that it was 'tragic'. She added that the makers were trying to rework on the format of the show.

Priyanka Chopra opens up on The Activist controversy

Priyanka Chopra, in an interview with Vanity Fair, shared that she did not know what the update was regarding the makers modifying the format of The Activist in the wake of the criticism. One of the producers on the show was the non-governmental organisation Global Citizen, whom Priyanka has been associated with over the years. She said that she was aware of the 'incredible work' that the organisation was doing towards eradication of global poverty and climate change. The 39-year-old shared that it was 'tragic' for it to be embroiled in such a controversy, because that was 'never the intention.'

PeeCee added that it was something that made her 'sad', because she tried to live her life 'as a good person every day.' Sharing that she was doing the 'best' she could, like the others, and that it'd be 'nice' to be 'seen for that sometimes.'

Priyanka Chopra's The Activist controversy

It was in September that the news of Priyanka joining the show as a host had emerged. The other celebrities to play the same role were singer Usher and actor-dancer Julianne Hough. The format of the show, however, earned backlash after it was revealed that the activists would be competing against each other, participate in digital campaigns, media stunts and that the winner would be announced through 'online engagement, social metrics'. Even celebrities like Jameela Jamil had hit out at the show for turning activism into a 'game'.

Priyanka had then released a statement, apologising for her participation disappointing viewers, and that her only intention was in highlighting the causes that the activists were being involved with.