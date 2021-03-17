Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden Are All Smiles On 'Citadel' Set; See Pictures

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden will be seen together in Citadel. It is an upcoming global thriller multi-series by Avengers: Endgame directors, Anthony and Joe Russo for Amazon Studios. Now, photos of Priyanka and Richard from the show’s set are out.

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden all smiles in new Citadel set photo

First images from the Citadel set are making rounds on the internet. It headlines Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. They are seen in some unique costuming, hinting that the series could have science fiction elements. The new photos have the two leads spending some time with each other. Priyanka is holding a phone and showing Richard something on it as they both smile. The latter is wearing a face shield, following the COVID-19 protocols. Take a look at Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra’s latest picture from the Citadel set.

In other photos from Citadel set, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are doing an action sequence. The two are tied-up on a wire so that they could fly up. Priyanka is holding Richard, who seems to be tired. They are also seen in an open car that has guns installed in the front and top. In another photo, PeeCee is seen in action as she is holding a gun and aiming it. Check out the first set of images below.

Citadel is a co-production between The Russo brothers’ AGBO banner and Midnight Radio. It is described as action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center. Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinker, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio serve as writers and executive producers. Former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran has been working on the show since he signed on an overall deal at Amazon in October 2019. Mike Larocca, Moran, and the Russo brothers serve as executive producers. The Italian version of the show will be bankrolled by Amazon Studios and Cattleya, while the Indian version is developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (The Family Man).

Besides Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, Citadel also features Ashleigh Cummings (NOS4A2), Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci, and Danish actor Roland Moller (Atomic Blonde). While the plot and many character details are under wraps, Collider revealed information about Moller’s role. He will play Laszlo Milla, a lead operative within Citadel’s rival intelligence agency, Manticore. Imprisoned in a Citadel detention facility for years, he is now out for revenge against the man responsible for his capture and bent on bringing down Citadel once and for all. The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

Promo Image Source: priyankachopra And maddenrichard Instagram