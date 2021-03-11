Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Bullying Is 'cowardice', Highlights Its Impact On Self-esteem

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making headlines for all the right reasons - be it the release of her memoir, or her upcoming films. The Baywatch actor has garnered heaps of praises for her performance from fans all over the world. Now, in a recent interview with Glamour Magazine, Priyanka Chopra Jonas candidly spoke about how she dealt with racism at the early stage of her life and found a way to turn it around through confidence.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on racism and bullying

The White Tiger actor first encountered racism when she moved to the US at the mere age of 12 for education. Talking about the same she explained that high school is tough for almost every kid. The actor thinks bullying or abuse of power is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives. For Priyanka, bullying is nothing but a form of ‘cowardice’ which is fuelled from ‘projected fears that bully feels’.

During the interaction, Priyanka explained the impact of racism and bullying on her young mind. She added that it was definitely a lot tougher when she was a kid as it defined her for a while and also shattered her self-esteem. However, as she grew older, she began working hard and feeling comfortable in her own skin which resulted in her insecurities to fade away. According to Priyanka Chopra, the best way of dealing with bullying and racism is knowing that it isn’t your fault.

Priyanka opined when a person is under a burden of emotions, they feel like the world’s about to end and that they can never come out of the heinous spiral. Recalling her painful memories, she elaborated if she could go back in time, she would just hold on and embrace herself in a warm hug. She would like to tell her younger self that ‘It’ll be okay”.

When asked if she always feels confident about her abilities, Priyanka immediately denied and said there are days when she wakes up and feels she doesn’t look great, “I don’t feel confident and I’m vulnerable”, she added. Priyanka believes that one can never be completely confident or become a warrior at any given situation. However, the actor feels it is good to talk about vulnerabilities and insecurities as it takes away some of the power. Otherwise, she thinks confidence is ‘just something that you keep in your back pocket for when you need it”.