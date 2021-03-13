Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sets Social Media Ablaze With BTS Pics From Nick's 'Spaceman' Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fans were taken by surprise by the global sensation's special appearance in husband Nick Jonas' latest Spaceman music video. The newly-released titular song, from Nick's fourth studio album, is about the We Can Be Heroes star and PeeCee's appearances in the video makes it even more special. Soon after Spaceman's music video released, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to post a streak of jaw-dropping BTS pictures of herself in a red hot Balenciaga ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra's photos from 'Spaceman' are all things bold & stunning!

After months of anticipation, Nick Jonas' much-awaited fourth studio album 'Spacemen' was dropped on March 12, 2021. Ahead of releasing the album, the American songster released the music video of the titular song featuring his beloved wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In the music video, Nick essays the role of a spaceman who gets stranded on an alien terrain. However, his only driving force is shown to be the memories of his ladylove, i.e. Priyanka.

Although The White Tiger actor appears in the form of a hologram in the video, she had actually donned a bright red bodycon dress by Balenciaga. Priyanka's asymmetrical dress was complemented with matching stilettos and gloves with a long cape. The 38-year-old's ensemble was rounded off with dewy makeup, smokey eyes and classic bold red lips along with hair in mid-parted cascading curls.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's photos below:

For the unversed, this is not the first time Priyanka Chopra has made an appearance in husband Nick Jonas' songs. The newly-released video marks the man and wife's third-ever collaboration. Ahead of Spaceman, Priyanka starred in the music video of the chartbuster song Sucker with her sisters-in-law as well as the music video of What A Man Gotta Do.

Meanwhile, the celebrity couple also recently made headlines as just like the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey also recently interviewed the latter's celebrity pal, Priyanka. The upcoming interview will premiere on Discovery+ on March 20, 2021, as a part of Oprah's 'Super Soul' series. Yesterday, the makers released a teaser of the 67-year-old's interview with the Quantico star, wherein she asked Priyanka about her plans of starting a family with Nick.

Take a look: