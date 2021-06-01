Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shows Off Her 'fresh Face' As She Soaks Up The Sun With Pet Panda

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Monday, May 31, 2021, to share a picture that is truly unmissable. The actor showed off her Monday face as she was soaking up the morning sun. And by the looks of the picture, the actor seems to be all happy and fresh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture where she can be seen sitting in her garden with her doggo Panda Jonas. In the picture, she is seen donning a royal blue shirt and brown pants. The actor completed her outfit by opting for a wet hairdo and no-makeup look. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Fresh face Monday with @pandathepunk”. Take a look at the post below:

Aside from this post, the Baywatch star took to social media to share a photo of her husband Nick Jonas with a mark of her love on him. The post came after Priyanka recently dedicated a 'Husband appreciation' post to the American pop singer on the night of the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on her Instagram. Priyanka shared a photo of her husband with a visible lipstick stain on his head. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, 'My lipstick on his fade' and that she missed him already with a heart emoji. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post.

Fans reacted quickly to the actor’s special post, with American actor Jonathan Tucker jokingly remarking that he would hold Nick Jonas while she was away. Several fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis, while others expressed their admiration for the couple's chemistry. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Priyanka shares several pictures, videos, stories, and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional handle. On the night of the BBMAs, Priyanka shared a photo of herself and Nick Jonas embracing backstage. Priyanka wrote a lengthy caption for Nick in the post, expressing her love and admiration for him, his 'work ethic', and his 'pursuit of excellence.'She also praised the singer for his hosting duties on the night of the awards. Take a look at the post below.

Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.