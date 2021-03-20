Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Oprah Winfrey, Calls Her Perspective On Things 'unique'

Priyanka Chopra on Saturday took to her Twitter handle to thank Oprah Winfrey for having her on the show 'Super Soul Sunday'. Chopra confessed that she has always been inspired by Oprah's story and being on her show was 'pretty special'.

"She has a unique perspective on things and makes the conversation so insightful and fun. I had the best time," Priyanka wrote. Talking about her memoir 'Unfinished', Priyanka said, "I had committed to writing in 2018... I had time because of COVID and that helped me delve deep. As a woman, I am in a more secure place where I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s, not worry about the things that used to scare me... I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally, personally... that helped me address my life." READ | Priyanka Chopra shares a tender moment with her pet dog Diana; Watch

This thrilling interview will give audiences a closer look into Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas, and her New York Times best-selling memoir, Unfinished. The interview with India’s own, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul’s, ‘Super Soul’ series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show ‘Super Soul Sunday’. The actor will be part of the Super Soul series along with some famous thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities and authors from the industry.

Just like so many of us, I have grown up watching @Oprah and been so inspired by her story, so to be a guest on her show is pretty special. Also, the fact that she read MY memoir is 🔥.



She has a unique perspective on things and makes the conversation so insightful and fun. I had the best time. Thank you for having me @Oprah. It was such a pleasure.



You can stream my episode of @SuperSoulSunday now on @discoveryplus



The White Tiger bags Oscar nomination

Apart from becoming the first Indian to present Oscar nominations, Priyanka Chopra Jonas became one of the few Indian producers to be nominated for the Academy Awards as The White Tiger was nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category. Apart from fans, numerous celebrities like Varun Dhawan had hailed the achievement. Her fans were proud of the honour, and hoped that she also goes on to become the first Indian to be nominated in the Best Actress category.