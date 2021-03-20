Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Oprah Winfrey, Calls Her Perspective On Things 'unique'

"She has a unique perspective on things and makes the conversation so insightful and fun," Priyanka wrote as her interview with Winfrey released on March 20

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra on Saturday took to her Twitter handle to thank Oprah Winfrey for having her on the show 'Super Soul Sunday'. Chopra confessed that she has always been inspired by Oprah's story and being on her show was 'pretty special'.

"She has a unique perspective on things and makes the conversation so insightful and fun. I had the best time," Priyanka wrote. Talking about her memoir 'Unfinished', Priyanka said, "I had committed to writing in 2018... I had time because of COVID and that helped me delve deep. As a woman, I am in a more secure place where I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s, not worry about the things that used to scare me...  I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally, personally... that helped me address my life."

This thrilling interview will give audiences a closer look into Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas, and her New York Times best-selling memoir, Unfinished. The interview with India’s own, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul’s, ‘Super Soul’ series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show ‘Super Soul Sunday’.  The actor will be part of the Super Soul series along with some famous thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities and authors from the industry.  

The White Tiger bags Oscar nomination

Apart from becoming the first Indian to present Oscar nominations, Priyanka Chopra Jonas became one of the few Indian producers to be nominated for the Academy Awards as The White Tiger was nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category. Apart from fans, numerous celebrities like Varun Dhawan had hailed the achievement. Her fans were proud of the honour, and hoped that she also goes on to become the first Indian to be nominated in the Best Actress category.  

 

 

