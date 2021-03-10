Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Feature In British Vogue's Latest Issue Alongside Tom Holland

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made a new addition to her long list of achievements. Well-known in both the Bollywood and Hollywood film industries, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made to the British Vogue's latest edition featuring '27 of the World's Biggest Stars'. She has joined the likes of Viola Davis, Frances McDormand, Tom Holland, Steven Yeun, Kate Winslet, among others.

The Dostana actor took to Instagram to reveal her exclusive picture for the magazine. She is seen in black high waist shorts, a sheer black gown with furry sleeves and a high neck collar. She is seen balancing a black football on her finger. The look is completed with minimalist black high heels. Let's take a look at her picture here:

When Priyanka was asked to name her favourite Hollywood icon, she instantly replied, “Sophia Loren. I love her. She reminds me of me, working in two different countries and two different languages." She concluded by mentioning her love for science, maths and physics. She said, “I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer because I was super-fascinated by planes. I love science, I love math, I’m really fond of physics."

Priyanka Chopra's movies

Priyanka Chopra now shares her time between India and the US. She was recently seen in the Netflix movie The White Tiger as Pinky Madam, opposite Rajkumar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. who is the main protagonist Balram. She is also the executive producer of the film. Her feature in the British Vogue is followed shortly after the BAFTA nominations, where The White Tiger received two nominations. Adarsh Gourav is nominated in the lead actor category and Ramesh Bahrani is nominated for the best screenplay category. The movie is adapted from the 2008 English language novel by Aravind Adiga.

As for the upcoming projects, Priyanka is slated to appear in The Matrix 4, as well as a romantic film Text for You. She will also appear alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in Citadel. Priyanka Chopra has also published her memoir titled Unfinished where she spoke about her journey in Bollywood, as a producer and her international projects as well.