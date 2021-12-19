Priyanka Chopra Keeps It Comfy While Heading To The Matrix Resurrections Premiere With Mom

International sensation Priyanka Chopra, who is always known to make a statement at any red carpet event, has vowed her fans this time also by making a stylish appearance at The Matrix Resurrections premiere in the United States. The actor was accompanied by her mother Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra.

Priyanka spotted with her mother while heading to The Matrix: Resurrections Premiere

Priyanka Chopra, who is very close to her mother Madhu Chopra, has been spotted many times with her. The Sky Is Pink actor was recently seen in the post shared by her mother, where they were posing in a private jet while heading to The Matrix Resurrections premiere in the United States. The caption, along with the post, read, "On our way to Matrix Resurrection Premiere in SF.@thematrixmovie @priyankachopra #matrix #priyankachopra." Keeping it comfy yet stylish, Priyanka wore a green sweatshirt with the same coloured shorts and Dr. Madhu kept it basic as she was spotted in all neutral tones.

Priyanka steals the show with her glittery attire

The actor, who will be seen playing the character of Sati in the upcoming franchise, shared the stage with co-stars Keanu Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris. She wore a shiny off-shoulder high slit gown and managed to grab all the attention. The Indian fame looked stunning while standing next to her cast and amazed her fans, who had gathered outside the premiere night, by waving at them.

Fans keen to get a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharya also took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from the premiere night, where fans could be seen shouting just to have a glimpse of the actor. Later, Priyanka also shared the looks and experience from the day on her Instagram handle, where she was seen posing in two pictures and the third one was a sneak peek from her hair and makeup sessions. Along with the post, Priyanka wrote, "What a night! The Matrix premiere! Also, @luxurylaw brought it! The colours of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati. I can’t wait for all of you to meet her!! So proud of this cast and crew. What an honour. Thank you, Lana. @TheMatrixMovie #MatrixResurrections."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra