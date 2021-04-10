Priyanka Chopra, Lilly James, The Rock & Other Celebrities Pay Tributes To Rapper DMX

Rapper DMX, who rose to fame in the late 1990s with his first studio album It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, has died at the age of 50. The artist had been hospitalized since last week when he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was placed on life support at the White Plains hospital before he transitioned. The family of the rapper conveyed to The New York Times, that Earl was a ‘warrior’ who fought till the very end. Upon learning the tragic news, fans and celebrities have taken to social media to post tributes for the legendary rapper and remember the joy he brought to the lives of people.

Susan Watson

Actor Susan Kelechi Watson, took to Instagram to share a rare clip of one of the stunning DMX’s concerts from his younger days. She captioned the video as, “All hail the Ruffest of the Ryders, X. We'll be rocking to you always and forever. Rest easy, King. #DMX”. Check out the post below:

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh was deeply saddened upon learning the tragic news of DMX’s demise. She went on to unveil how greatly she was influenced by DMX right from her childhood. “I’d like to share a few memories that really capture what DMX meant to me today and growing up. Throughout elementary school, I wore a Ruff Ryders necklace. Yes, a hairy brown kid who thought she was the baddest in grade 5. You couldn’t tell me different”, she quipped. Here’s taking a look at Lilly Singh’s tribute:

Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra, also took to Twitter, to share her condolences to the legendary rapper’s family. The star recalled the time when she got to the opportunity to work with him, “it was such a dream come true”, she added. Priyanka wrote,

He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true. Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2021

Busta Rhymes

Rapper Busta Rhymes shared a heart-warming video while mourning the loss of DMX’s death. He can be seen embracing DMX in rare footage. He also penned a heart-touching note for the rapper that read, “I hate this but I’m at peace with it because you are finally at peace King. I love you Eternally X. For infinity lifetimes I will forever love you Big bro. Rest Easy Beloved. Rest”.

Other celebs mourning the loss of DMX’s demise

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021

Very Very Very few will EVER do it like you homie…. Man! This sucks… Tooooo Fn young to go. Rest easy X. https://t.co/UmRNDv09hu — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 9, 2021

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

I'll never forget this prayer DMX did at Coachella — Jeff Bernat (@jeffbernat) April 9, 2021

4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

