Priyanka Chopra, Mother Madhu Remember Ashok Chopra On 8th Death Anniversary

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra have shared an emotional tribute on the eighth death anniversary of Dr Ashok Chopra. In an unfortunate turn of events, Priyanka lost her father on June 10, 2013. After a long battle with cancer, Priyanka Chopra’s father passed away at age 62. Now, the actor and her mom took to their social media account to reminisce their good old memories together.

Taking to Twitter, Madhu Chopra posted a throwback photo of her husband alongside a short and sweet emotional note. Madhu said that he will be “Forever and always loved!”. Upon seeing the post, daughter Priyanka Chopra re-tweeted her mother’s tribute in the loving memory of her father. Here’s taking a look at the tribute shared by them:

Forever and always loved! pic.twitter.com/ilwrw2u4an — madhu chopra (@madhuchopra) June 9, 2021

Priyanka was very close to her father. Back in 2012, she got a tattoo reading "Daddy's lil girl" in his handwriting. For the unversed, both her parents served for the Indian Army. Previously on the occasion of Memorial Day, Priyanka honoured the service of all militants who keep their life on line to protect our country. She said, “Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom”. Take a look at the post shared by her below:

Last year, on the seventh death anniversary of her father, Priyanka shared a picture of her father from his youth along with an emotional note. She said, “We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day”. The monochrome photo shared by her saw a young Dr Ashok donning a sweater with white t-shirt.

In her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra opened about suffering from depression after the death of her father but said that working turned out to therapeutic for her. She said a piece of her soul has gone into the making of her sports biographical film Mary Kom, as she began working on it just five days after her father’s demise. "Five days after Dad died, the day following my father's chautha, 'Mary Kom' was scheduled to begin shooting, and although the film's producer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, offered to postpone the start date, the sense of duty and discipline I'd inherited from my father and his twenty-seven years in the military wouldn't allow me to accept his offer. As always, work was my therapy. I put all of my grief and a piece of my soul into that character and that film. It’s what drove me and it’s what allowed me to continue functioning," the actor quoted in Unfinished.

(Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

