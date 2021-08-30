Priyanka Chopra Motivates Indian Talent To Join H'wood, Says 'will Create Indian Content'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas successfully made her name in Hollywood over a span of few years. The actor made her debut in Hollywood with the series Quantico and left a lasting impression in the industry. She then appeared in the film Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson. Moreover, the actor has several Hollywood projects in her pipeline. While the actor is making big in Hollywood, she also dreams of seeing more South Asian actors in the overseas industry. Priyanka recently encouraged South Asian actors for taking a leap to Hollywood and talked about how the industry changed after she first went to the US.

Priyanka Chopra talks about her dream of seeing more Indian actors in H'wood

In a recent interview with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra talked about the difficulties she faced in her early years in Holywood. The actor revealed she was not taken seriously as a mainstream actor when she first went to America. However, the actor shared that things have changed now and she would love to see more Indians leaping for Hollywood.

The Sky Is Pink actor also lauded streaming platforms for opening up the world to content. The actor highlighted how OTT platforms have made entertainment global. Priyanka shared her mother watches Korean dramas and encouraged Indian actors to move forward for overseas entertainment industries. She further promised to cast Indian actors and to create Indian content for the entire world to watch. The Baywatch actor highlighted South Asians being 'marginalised' in Hollywood and said the time has come for them to demand representation. While talking about her production company, the actor said she is focusing on developing true stories, women-centric content and comedies.

On Priyanka Chopra's work front

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming series Citadel. The actor will co-star Game Of Thrones fame Richard Madden in the spy thriller series. She recently shared a photo in her costume via Instagram. In the photo, the actor was seen having some dirt on her face. The caption read, "Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her!." The actor also has The Matrix: Resurrections, Jee Le Zara, and Text For You in her pipeline.

(IMAGE CREDITS: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM)