Priyanka Chopra Mourns Demise Of Shashikala; 'she Leaves Behind An Indelible mark'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Twitter account in order to express her grief and sadness over veteran actor and screen legend Shashikala's death. In the post, Priyanka Chopra can be briefly seen reflecting on the late actor's legacies and how Shashikala's movies have left an "indelible mark" on cinema. In addition to the same, the post, which also includes Shashikala's photo, sees her expressing her gratitude for the fact that she got to work with her. The post can be found below.

Priyanka Chopra mourns Shashikala's death:

About Shashikala and her demise:

Shashikala Saigal, who was majorly known by her first name only, has been a part of hundreds of film and television productions throughout the course of her career that spans over six decades. She rose to fame and recognition for her work in productions like Anupama, Sujata and Aarti, amongst others. The veteran artist breathed her last on April 4 this year. At the time of her passing, Shashikala's age was 88 years. More details regarding the cause of Shashikala's death haven't been released by her family members yet.

Several other celebrities have taken to their respective Twitter handles in order to pray for the peace of Shashikala's recently departed soul. Some of the personalities who have done the same are the likes of Adnan Sami, Dippanita Sharma, Dharmendra and Naved Jafri, amongst others. Those tweets can be found below.

Gumnaami ki kokh se paida hoti hai ... Shoharat... ye...Gumnaami ki god mein so jaati hai ...I am extremely sad to know that our Shashikala is no more.... A versatile artist, most loving person. May God bless her soul be in peace ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/5WHTtpeMqf — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 4, 2021

Saddened to learn that legendary actress Shashikala ji has passed away... She was a brilliant & versatile actress.

May she rest in peace...ðŸ™#Shashikala pic.twitter.com/Pga6Cbd47O — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 4, 2021

#Shashikala no more. She was among the last from that Golden Age genre of Bollywood.

RIP.

"Kyon Mujhe Itni Khushi De Di Ke Ghabrata Hai Dil...." pic.twitter.com/d0nzh9hovP — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 4, 2021

Our dear Shashikala Ji is no more. She was a great artist. May the almighty give the family strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss. Deepest condolences ðŸ™#ShashiKala #RIPShashikala pic.twitter.com/qTx90g4sVl — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) April 4, 2021

About Shashikala's movies:

The list of Shashikala's movies, in addition to the ones that have been mentioned already, includes the likes of Gumrah, Junglee, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Arzoo, Phool Aur Patthar, and Himalay Ki God Mein, amongst others. She was last seen in 2005's Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. Priyanka Chopra got to share screen space with Shashikala in 2004's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

What is Priyanka Chopra up to right now?

As far as her past projects of the past are concerned, Priyanka is enjoying the positive response that two of her most recent releases, namely We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, have received. Additionally, she will be seen in the fourth instalment of the Matrix film series, starring Keanu Reeves. She was also quite recently seen being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on the latter's show, titled Super Soul. More details regarding her upcoming projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.