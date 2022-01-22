Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Become Parents: List Of Films Where The Actor Played A Mother

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their baby, here are some Bollywood films that showcased the actor playing the role of a mother.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
The Sky Is Pink
1/5
Image: @bollyecia/Instagram

The Sky Is Pink featured Priyanka as the fiercely protective mother, Aditi Chaudhary, as she handled two teenage kids essayed by Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf 

Mary Kom
2/5
Image: @bolly45/Instagram

Based on the life of Indian boxing champion Mary Kom, who is also a mother of three in real life, Priyanka beautifully essayed the role of the on-screen caregiver in the biopic

Bajirao Mastani
3/5
Image: @thetalkies_/Instagram

Bajirao Mastani saw Priyanka Chopra step into the shoes of Kashibai, Bajirao Peshwa’s first wife as well as a mother

Krrish 3
4/5
Image: @priyankafc_peru/Instagram

The ending of the famous superhero film Krrish 3 saw Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan welcome a baby boy

Pyaar Impossible
5/5
Image: Instagram/ @thejugalhansraj

Priyanka Chopra was seen as a doting mother to a notorious young daughter in the film Pyaar Impossible 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: priyanka chopra, Nick Jonas, mary kom
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | From Ranveer and Deepika to Saif and Kareena, celebrities papped in Mumbai today

IN PICS | From Ranveer and Deepika to Saif and Kareena, celebrities papped in Mumbai today
Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Check out the best dressed celebs of the week

Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Check out the best dressed celebs of the week
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com