Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Become Parents: List Of Films Where The Actor Played A Mother

Quick links:
The Sky Is Pink featured Priyanka as the fiercely protective mother, Aditi Chaudhary, as she handled two teenage kids essayed by Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf
Based on the life of Indian boxing champion Mary Kom, who is also a mother of three in real life, Priyanka beautifully essayed the role of the on-screen caregiver in the biopic
Bajirao Mastani saw Priyanka Chopra step into the shoes of Kashibai, Bajirao Peshwa’s first wife as well as a mother
The ending of the famous superhero film Krrish 3 saw Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan welcome a baby boy
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.