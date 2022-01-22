Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Become Parents: List Of Films Where The Actor Played A Mother

Last Updated: 22nd January, 2022 15:22 IST

Bajirao Mastani saw Priyanka Chopra step into the shoes of Kashibai, Bajirao Peshwa’s first wife as well as a mother

Based on the life of Indian boxing champion Mary Kom, who is also a mother of three in real life, Priyanka beautifully essayed the role of the on-screen caregiver in the biopic

The Sky Is Pink featured Priyanka as the fiercely protective mother, Aditi Chaudhary, as she handled two teenage kids essayed by Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.