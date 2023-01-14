Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate Daughter Malti Marie's First Birthday In Style

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas's first birthday in style over the weekend, according to Nick Jonas. Nick shared details about his daughter's birthday celebrations with his wife in a recent interview.

The singer-actor recently made an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. When asked about his daughter's first birthday, Nick said, “She did [turn 1] over the weekend. We did [have a party]. We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style,” he continued. “She’s 1. She’s beautiful.”

Nick and Priyanka had their first child via surrogacy in January 2022. The couple named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for her first 100 days before coming home in time for Mother's Day.

The duo keeps sharing various pictures with Malti on their respective social media handles. Earlier, Nick shared pictures from their Diwali celebrations and wrote, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."

More about Nick-Priyanka's married life

Nick and Priyanka, after dating for a few months, married in December 2018. The couple had two extravagant weddings at Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the science fiction film 'It's All Coming Back To Me' and the online series 'Citadel'. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara,' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.