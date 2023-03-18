Priyanka Chopra On Biggest Obstacle She Faced In Hollywood: As An Indian Actor...

Priyanka Chopra has become a global sensation with her Hollywood films like The Matrix Resurrections, Isn’t It Romantic and Baywatch, among others. As the diva is all set to release the thriller series Citadel on OTT, she recalled the obstacles she faced as an Indian actress in Hollywood. She disclosed that there was a perception that if she led an American TV show, only South Asian audience would be interested to watch her.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Priyanka Chopra said, "I think what really changed is streaming. When streaming came in, the need for globalisation became just important. The biggest obstacle that I think I faced as an Indian actor was the limited view of what I was capable of."

The Citadel actress further continued by saying, "It has been a massive change and I am very, very proud to have colleagues and peers that have the strength and the bravery to be able to swim through a dense water that has kept us out for a very long time, and actually demand a seat at the table. When it comes to the arts, we are always going to push the envelope to make sure more inclusion happens."

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been in the film industry for two decades now and has also become a global icon after the success of her show Quantico. She then continued to work on other projects and also shared a screen with Dwayne Johnson. Talking about her upcoming projects, the actress will soon be seen in Citadel alongside Richard Madden and Roland Moller. The series will release on April 28.

After that, Priyanka will be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Dion. The movie will release on May 12. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zara, Kalpana Chawla Biopic, and Cowboy Ninja Viking, among others projects.