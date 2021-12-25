Priyanka Chopra On Playing Sati In 'The Matrix': 'Loved Playing With Great Talent'

As Priyanka Chopra has been receiving amazing reviews for her recently released film, The Matrix Resurrections, she shed light on the length of her role in the film and spoke about the small mentality of people who rejected roles only because it is not leading part in the film. Released on December 22, 2021, The Matrix Resurrections is the sequel to the 2003 movie, The Matrix Revolutions and the fourth instalment in The Matrix movie franchise.

Priyanka Chopra discusses her role in the Matrix Resurrections

According to an interview with Asian Sunday TV, Priyanka Chopra opened up about the length of her role in her latest movie, the Matrix Resurrections and added how many people of her community asked her why did she choose the film when her role wasn't the leading one. She then added that she did the film because it was The Matrix and she played an extremely pivotal part. She further talked about how she always picked her movies according to characters and mentioned that they were not necessarily always the lead. Explaining further, she mentioned that the lead was Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity in the last three movies and she wasn't competing with that. She also added how it was such a myopic and very small mentality to think that way.

Furthermore, she also added ho the movie consisted of some of the incredible actors and by asking questions about the length of one's role in the film, it reduced the grandiosity of being a part of the playground of playing with such incredible people. Stating further about her journey in the industry and shed light on how she did so many movies that weren't about her. She said-

“You look at my career in Bollywood. Whether it is Bajirao Mastani, Barfi, Kaminey, there are so many movies that I have done that are not about me. I just love playing with great talent. I love being on the playground with incredible people. I am not very myopic when it comes to my characters, especially not The Matrix.”

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Jee Le Zaraa, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will also be seen in the American romantic drama movie, Text For You as well as the American drama television series, Citadel.

