Priyanka Chopra On Struggle In Hollywood: 'I Had To Shed My Indian-ness'

After a successful feat in Bollywood, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra paved her way in Hollywood to become one of the most sought-after actresses in the last seven to eight years. Her journey to success did not come without sacrifices on the way, be it losing Bollywood movies or losing a sense of self-identity. Priyanka Chopra sat down for an interview with Bollywood Hungama and talked about her journey in Hollywood and the struggles she faced while tackling stereotypes.

Priyanka Chopra on stereotypical roles in Hollywood

The 38-year-old actress stated that she wanted to do mainstream Hollywood movies since she enjoyed being a mainstream actress in India since the beginning of her career. Confident in her skills, Priyanka stated that since she knew her value in a movie, she did not want to do work in stereotypical movies. The actress also said that she did not want to be a sidekick in any movie.

Furthermore, it was a struggle for Priyanka to feature on the posters of her Hollywood movies about six or seven years ago, confirmed the actress. She stated that people found it hard to accept the big concept and the movies would end up becoming niche or indie movies. Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood movies where she worked in a minor role were Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, and Isn't It Romantic. Priyanka Chopra's debut in Hollywood was marked by 2017's Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Priyanka Chopra had to shed her Indian-ness?

In a shocking revelation, the actress said that she had to shed her Indian-ness in order to establish herself as a serious artist in the eyes of international viewers. Talking about her role in Hollywood now, Priyanka said she had turned to educate her International fans about the Indian film industry. Priyanka Chopra's surname was also a subject of the interview after she revealed that she expected her foreign fans to pronounciate her surname properly.

Priyanka Chopra's latest projects

Some of Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood movies and shows include Netflix's We Can Be Heroes, Quantico, and The White Tiger. The actress is all set to star in Text for You and Sheela. Recently, the actress turned author after releasing her book 'Unfinished' and is currently busy shooting for Citadel on Amazon Prime.

Promo Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra IG