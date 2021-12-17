Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Indian Culture; Says "My Home Is Always With Me"

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for her upcoming release The Matrix Resurrections where she will essay the role of Sati. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Bollywood actor mentioned that no one 'can't take India out' of her. She mentioned that her culture is always with her in a 'bubble' wherever she goes. The Matrix Resurrections will release on December 22.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her Indian culture

Chopra mentioned that since her culture travels with her wherever she goes, she never feels like she is away from home. She shared with the publication that she always has her 'mandir, mom and achaar' (alter, mom and pickle) with her no matter where she is. She also mentioned that on the work front, she tried to 'balance both industries' and stated that there are not many actors in the industry who have been able to do that. The actor's husband, Nick Jonas recently spoke to Khaleej Times and revealed that he became fond of Bollywood films after he got to know Priyanka Chopra. Apart from taking on roles in the Hindi film industry, the actor has also set foot in Hollywood. She was recently seen in films like Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake, Baywatch and more.

Priyanka Chopra will make her comeback to Bollywood with the much-awaited all-female road trip film, Jee Le Zara. She will be joined by Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for the film, which will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The film was announced on the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai clocking 20 years. Chopra made the announcement on Instagram and mentioned she had been 'musing about' taking on a Bollywood film that had to be 'never been done before'. She wrote, "Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast." She mentioned that the film would be all about sisterhood and friendship and wrote, "There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!"

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra