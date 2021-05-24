Priyanka Chopra Pens Appreciation Post For Nick, Shares Stunning BBMA 2021 Red Carpet Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra flew from London to accompany her husband Nick Jonas to present the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in LA. The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures showcasing her red carpet look and managing to leave hearts to flutter with her gorgeous looks in a golden shimmery gown. Apart from sharing the pictures, the global sensation also penned an appreciation post praising her husband for his work ethic and his sincerity towards his work despite a cracked rib.

Priyanka Chopra pens appreciation post for husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka shared a mushy picture where the couple can be seen hugging each other, she expressed her pride in seeing her husband’s dedication towards work and wrote that he ‘inspires her daily’ with his passion. Sharing her delight in accompanying Nick for the awards, Priyanka wrote, “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much.” Reacting to the photo, Nick wrote, "I love you more."

Apart from this, Priyanka gave a glimpse of the stunning red carpet look pictures on Instagram where she is seen grabbing eyeballs in a high land golden shimmery gown with a thigh-high slit. She kept her hair sleek straight and rounded it off with statement earrings and a pair of golden heels. The other pictures also showed the Sucker singer holding Priyanka from the waist as the two indulge in some PDA while clicking pictures. Apart from hosting the award night, Nick Jonas also performed with Brothers and Marshmellow his latest single Leave Before You Love Me.

Priyanka returned from London to make an appearance as a presenter for the first time at the ceremony and also to support her husband amid his injury that he sustained during the shooting of his latest project where he was performing a bike stunt. A source close to the couple had told Page Six that Priyanka came to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support. They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him. Post sustaining injuries, the actor was even hospitalised after which he informed about a crack in his rib.

(IMAGE: PRIYANKACHOPRA/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.