Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Getting Twitter Blue Tick Back: I'm Priyanka Again

Priyanka Chopra's Twitter account was recently re-instated with the blue tick, gaining back its official verification. This came after the actress lost her verified status on microblogging site a few days back. Not just Priyanka, but several celebrities across the globe stood unverified on Twitter as the platform began its massive process of unverification under Elon Musk.

Priyanka is 'herself again'

Priyanka Chopra woke up to the visual of her name carrying the verification tick in blue and immediately took to her now freshly verified Twitter handle to comment on the development. She shared her happiness with her fans and followers. Her short tweet saw her exclaiming in joy as she told her fans and followers that though she did not know how it happened, but the much-coveted blue tick was re-instated to her account. The tweet also saw the actress quip, that she "(is) Priyanka again". Priyanka's tweet read, "Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I'm Priyanka again!."

Priyanka's reaction to losing her verification

Priyanka Chopra's reaction to the news of losing her Twitter verification earlier, just like most other celebrities, was a much more sombre one. She took to her then unverified Twitter handle to inform her fans and followers that she had lost the blue tick. She however also reassured her followers that even without the blue tick separating her from the several fan and impostor accounts on the platform, it was still her behind the keyboard.

She added a thinking hard emoji to her tweet as well as to express her confusion. The earlier tweet read, "No blue tick. Still feels like me tho (sic)." The massive unverification process had taken place a few days prior when many legacy accounts who had still not subscribed to the paid Twitter Blue service providing verification, lost their blue-ticks. Most legacy accounts however, have been restored to their verified status since then.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the spy action series Citadel, opposite Richard Madden. She will also be seen in film Love Again later this year. The film also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

